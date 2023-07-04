Illawarra Mercury
Adam Goodacre accused of breaking into Dapto home and stabbing occupant

By Grace Crivellaro
Updated July 4 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 3:53pm
Adam Goodacre did not apply for bail and it was formally refused. Picture from Facebook.
A man who was last month sentenced for an affray is back behind bars amid allegations he broke into a Dapto home and stabbed the occupant.

