A man who was last month sentenced for an affray is back behind bars amid allegations he broke into a Dapto home and stabbed the occupant.
Adam Kenneth Goodacre is facing six charges following an alleged early morning crime spree on Monday.
Police will allege Goodacre, 38, broke into a Burringbar Street, Dapto home about 6am and stabbed a man who was inside, leaving him with serious injuries.
Two hours prior, Goodacre is alleged to have broken into a nearby white Mitsubishi Triton and nicking a GM brand UHF hand-held radio valued at $300 from inside.
He is then accused of assaulting the ute's owner while armed with a knife.
Goodacre faced Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday following his arrest.
He is yet to enter pleas to aggravated break and enter and commit a serious indictable offence of wounding, larceny, damaging property, armed with intent to commit and indictable offence, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and having custody of a knife in a public place.
Bail was not applied for and was formally refused by Magistrate Mark Douglass.
Goodacre will return to court on August 30.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
