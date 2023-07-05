Beachgoers in the Illawarra continued to ignore safety messages over summer with council lifeguards making almost 1000 rescues, mostly at unpatrolled locations.
Nearly one million people were recorded as visiting beaches from Stanwell Park down to Gerroa during the swim season, from September to April.
Council lifeguards across Kiama, Shellharbour and Wollongong conducted thousands of preventative actions, though despite the verbal warnings and signs, there were involved in 869 rescues.
Kiama's seven beaches saw a drop in visitors by 15.6 per cent from September 2022 to April 2023, but experienced an increase in general rescues with 116 (up from 102 the previous season).
Kiama also saw an increase in critical incidents compared to last season with most rescues and incidents taking place away from flagged areas - especially South Bombo and in the river mouth at Gerroa - and included one fatality.
Of the nine critical incidents, all required ambulance service attendance; while 12 rescues were conducted at South Bombo, a notorious black spot, with four of those people treated for near drowning and taken to hospital.
There was also one death, after lifeguard patrol hours, at the Blowhole Point rock pool.
"A gentleman entered the pool on a day when a hazardous surf warning issued by the Bureau of meteorology," Kiama's Lifeguard Season Report stated. "Unfortunately the patient was deceased in the water and was returned to the shore by two surfers."
The report showed Surf Beach saw the most preventative actions, Seven Mile saw the most rescues, Bombo and Kendall's had the most incidents and Surf Beach had the most first aids administered.
Shellharbour City Council lifeguards patrolled six beaches plus the Beverley Whitfield Ocean Pool over their 2022/23 season, and attended 16 emergency incidents (either tasked from the state operations centre or an incident where another emergency service attended).
One of those included the freak incident where a 10-year-old boy was struck by lightning at Little Lake on Australia Day, and a man who drowned at The Farm on Easter Sunday.
No beach was considered more dangerous than the others, a Shellharbour Council spokeswoman said, as "all beach environments have the potential to be hazardous depending on the conditions".
Like the other Local Government Areas most major incidents lifeguards attended to happened in unsupervised or unpatrolled zones.
They included Windang Island (mostly rock fisherman), the entrance at Lake Illawarra (boats/jet skis/board and kayak paddlers/swimmers underestimating the current on an outgoing tide), The Farm at Killalea State Park and the southern end of Shellharbour South Beach (which is growing more popular due to its proximity to Shellharbour Marina).
Wollongong City Council would not provide the same level of detail into their lifeguard season, though did reveal their council lifeguards undertook 636 rescues over the season - with half of those happening in January alone.
"This was a particularly challenging swim season at all of our beaches," a council spokeswoman said. "Austinmer Beach was particularly challenging thanks to the shifting beach profile - this refers to the inconsistent sand banks and deep rip currents which are close to the shoreline."
The spokeswoman said attendance across their 17 beaches increased more than 20 per cent on the previous season, while their most popular beaches were Austinmer, Thirroul, North Wollongong, Port Kembla and Wollongong City Beach.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
