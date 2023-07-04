Illawarra Mercury
Nowra double murderer Kim Snibson has sentence reduced on appeal

Updated July 4 2023 - 6:20pm, first published 5:50pm
Kim Snibson will now be eligible for parole in 2028 after she successfully appealed her sentence for a double murder. File picture.
A murderer responsible for the deaths of a Nowra Hill couple has successfully appealed her sentence 15 years after the decision, with a friend she made in jail funding the legal costs.

