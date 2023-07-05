A single mother has had her car ransacked and a portable speaker stolen days after Wollongong police issued a warning about opportunistic thieves roaming the streets.
The busy mother of two, who asked not to be named, thought she'd locked her car but admits the button on her car key has been playing up lately.
Her car was parked outside her home on Barrack Avenue in Barrack Heights when the brazen thief struck at 21 minutes past midnight on Monday.
"I got into my car [hours after the theft] and could tell someone had been in my car because they'd pulled everything out of my glove box and thrown it everywhere," she said.
"It felt really strange that someone had been in my car, and then seeing the footage - he wasn't being fast about it, he was just taking his time."
CCTV footage provided by her shows a person sitting in the car's passenger seat, as they use their phone's flashlight to rummage through the glovebox and centre console of the vehicle.
The video shows they're wearing a hoodie and sunglasses, and the person briefly looks towards the house as they walk away.
For a while now her car's speakers haven't been working, and with two young daughters she'd bought a portable speaker to sync to the stereo to keep her girls entertained while they're on the road.
"The speaker wasn't expensive, but it's the fact I'm a single parent and I had to use some of my savings to buy it, because you can't sit in a quiet car with two daughters," she said.
Due to the low cost of the speaker she hasn't reported it to police, and instead contacted the Mercury to help spread the word and warn other residents.
"I would hate for it to be happening to other people," she said. "You don't realise it could happen to you until it does."
Thankfully, the resident said, a "lovely" friend has purchased her a new portable speaker to keep her daughters entertained while on the road.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.