Illawarra childcare crisis grows, mums at breaking point

EM
Desiree Savage
By Erin Morley, and Desiree Savage
Updated July 6 2023 - 10:27am, first published 4:00am
Lack of childcare availability forced Aimee Egan to make a play roomat her hair salon for son Tate (15 months), so she was able to return to work. Picture by Adam McLean.
Lack of childcare availability forced Aimee Egan to make a play roomat her hair salon for son Tate (15 months), so she was able to return to work. Picture by Adam McLean.

Lack of childcare vacancies across the Illawarra is at crisis point with most mothers forced to put their name down in early pregnancy as wait lists exceed two to three years.

