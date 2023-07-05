Shellharbour has lost German-themed restaurant The Bavarian just weeks after the parent company closed the doors on the Wollongong eatery.
The restaurant, located at Stockland Shellharbour, shut up shop on Sunday, June 11.
It came less than a month after the closure of the Wollongong store, which stopped serving customers on May 14.
Following the Wollongong closure a company spokesperson told the Mercury that full-time staff members had been offered roles at the Shellharbour restaurant.
On Wednesday, a spokesperson said "staff who chose to move from Wollongong to Shellharbour were aware of our ongoing venue review".
"We have offered full-time and casual staff further transfer opportunities where possible," the spokesperson said.
They said the company was saddened to close the restaurant and thanked customers for their support.
The spokesperson did not answer questions about when the decision to close the Shellharbour restaurant was made, nor whether the company was aware it would or was likely to close the eatery at the time it offered roles there to its Wollongong employees.
In May a company spokesperson told the Mercury the company was "constantly reviewing our venue portfolio".
A Stockland spokesperson said: "We welcome the interest in what's happening at Stockland Shellharbour and will keep customers updated about our new and exciting retailer very soon".
The Bavarian Shellharbour opened in late 2018.
The Bavarian restaurants - which, according to the company website are still open in 10 NSW locations and more elsewhere - are owned by parent company Pacific Concepts, which has seven other restaurant businesses in its stable.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
