The Bavarian in Shellharbour shuts following closure of Wollongong restaurant

By Natalie Croxon
Updated July 5 2023 - 2:32pm, first published 2:15pm
The Bavarian restaurant at Stockland Shellharbour has closed, a notice on the window advising customers that the doors shut on June 11. Picture by Sylvia Liber.
Shellharbour has lost German-themed restaurant The Bavarian just weeks after the parent company closed the doors on the Wollongong eatery.

