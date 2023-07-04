Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police call for public's help in Royal National Park burnt body case

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated July 5 2023 - 1:14pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A six-hour window of time might provide police with vital clues they need after a person was found dead in a torched car in the Royal National Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.