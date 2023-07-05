Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Health

Why Maddie is willing to spend $100,000 on overseas surgery for endometriosis

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated July 5 2023 - 4:23pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oak Flats resident Maddison Steele plans to travel overseas for endometriosis surgery, with their parents having to dip into retirement savings to fund the procedure. Picture by Sylvia Liber.
Oak Flats resident Maddison Steele plans to travel overseas for endometriosis surgery, with their parents having to dip into retirement savings to fund the procedure. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

It will cost almost $100,000 for Oak Flats resident Maddison Steele to travel overseas for endometriosis surgery, with their parents having to dip into retirement savings to fund the procedure.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.