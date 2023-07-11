Illawarra Mercury
Talatau Dal Amone: Trial of Dragons star's father begins at Downing Centre District Court

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated July 11 2023 - 8:16pm, first published 5:30pm
Talatau Dal Amone pictured in 2023 on the left, and pictured in 2016 when he was granted bail over his alleged involvement in the botched armed robbery. Pictures by ACM.
The father of a Dragons star told a trio of men who attempted to rob an underworld crime figure of a stash of cash the victim had buried in the ground, a court has heard.

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

