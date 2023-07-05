A Primbee dad accused of running a major drug operation alongside his son has admitted to supplying cannabis, while 12 other charges were dropped.
Robert Bojlevski, 52, faced Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, where he pleaded guilty to supplying a small amount of cannabis and supplying an indictable amount of cannabis.
Tendered court documents stated the 52-year-old supplied a total of 3.52 kilograms of cannabis on two separate occasions in 2021 at his Primbee address.
Bojlevski, who was granted Supreme Court bail in December last year, pleaded not guilty to dealing with the proceeds of crime and two counts of knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime - namely $111,500 in cash.
He will fight these charges in a two-day hearing scheduled in October. The Director of Public Prosecutions said up to 10 police witnesses may be called to give evidence.
Twelve further charges, including two counts of knowingly or recklessly directing a criminal group and seven counts of supplying an indictable amount of a prohibited drug were withdrawn.
Meanwhile Robert's son, Daniel Bojlevski, is expected to enter pleas to his seven drug-related charges next week.
The pair, who were arrested at their Primbee home in September 2021, remain on bail.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
