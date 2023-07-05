A homicide detective has admitted that police failure to investigate the disappearance of Wollongong newsreader Ross Warren was a "significant oversight or deficiency".
The Special Commission of Inquiry into LGBTIQ Hate Crimes heard on Wednesday evidence about NSW Police Force investigative practices and the deaths of numerous people who died from the 1970s to the 1990s.
Homicide Squad Detective Inspector Nigel Warren reviewed the cases and was asked about the notes made by the officer-in-charge six days after Mr Warren went missing in July 1989, which said police believed he had fallen into the ocean and his body would wash up.
"That is problematic," DI Warren said.
"Why is that problematic?" counsel assisting James Emmett SC asked.
DI Warren said there should have been "a more substantive approach" to obtaining information.
He agreed this was especially so given Mr Warren was known to be gay and Marks Park at Tamarama, where his car and keys were discovered, was a known 'gay beat'.
DI Warren said it had been "too early" to dismiss the foul play or any other possibilities in Mr Warren's disappearance.
When pressed about whether this failure to investigate the possibility of homicide and gather other information represented a "significant oversight or deficiency in response", he agreed.
But he was unable to provide insight as to whether bias played a role.
DI Warren was also asked about the case of William 'Bill' Rooney, who died after he was found suffering severe head injuries in Crown Lane, Wollongong in February 1986.
The inquiry heard an officer on the case expressed a view in January 1987 that Mr Rooney had fallen while drunk, but a report to the coroner on the day he died said there were suspicious circumstances.
There was evidence that raised the possibility it was not an accident: he was not carrying ID, his pants and underwear were lowered, he was missing a shoe and sock, and he had fingernail marks on his neck.
DI Warren said he would expect some records if a death was deemed non-suspicious with the presence of this evidence.
The inquiry heard that in the two hours between the first officers arriving at the scene and the scientific investigators arriving, someone from a shop hosed down the scene, destroying evidence.
DI Warren gave evidence that he could not think of a good reason why the scene was not secured in those two hours.
He told the inquiry there was no valid reason why a sexual assault examination was not requested during the post-mortem.
Superintendent Roger Best from the Crime Scene Services Branch was also questioned on the matter of Mr Rooney.
Mr Emmett asked whether Superintendent Best could shed light on how the retailer was able to hose down the area, or if this was consistent with proper police practice at the time.
He said it was this scenario that drove the issues examined in the Gibson review (a 1990 review that sought to modernise the crime scene services) and training to ensure the first officers on the scene secured it.
But he could not comment on what was taught prior to 1990.
Superintendent Best also told the inquiry that he did not think that investigators in the 1970s and 1980s were thinking about scientific advancements in the field, whereas people coming into the Crime Scene Services Branch now had already obtained forensic science degrees.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
