'When that's set, it's probably finished for me': Goorjian lays out vision to take NBL international

For someone who's built an entire career in Australia's National Basketball League, it's surprising to hear Brian Goorjian say "I don't see the NBL as exciting."
For the record, it's a heavily qualified statement. Goorjian has waxed lyrical about the Larry Kestelman NBL era since returning from Asia to coach the Illawarra Hawks three years ago.
It's been a period of unprecedented growth for the league, both as a pathway to the NBA, and as a priority destination for international talent through the Next Stars program.
It was exciting enough that the six-time championship-winner was willing to return to coach in the league after a decade in China, and happy enough to see out his career in Wollongong.
It also brought about a serendipitous return to the international game, coaching the Boomers to a watershed 'rose gold' bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
He remains in that post, and says he could have happily sailed off into the Wollongong sunset as well if he didn't feel his greatest contribution to the sport in Australia was still to be made.
It's what drew him back to China after two playoff-reaching seasons with the Hawks with a dream of eventually taking the club, and the NBL, with him.
"I had that vision and a reason for why I did what I did," Goorjian tells the Mercury
"I say this from the heart, when I came here to the Gong, I was happy to finish here. Then my agent in China started the EASL (East Asia Super League) and before I left [the Hawks] he was telling me this vision.
"I said 'hey, if you can get that through FIBA and you get it off the ground, I will be your coach, I will back you on this'. He called me up and said 'it's on, I've got a 15-year deal' and I said 'I'm in'.
"I've made no secret of the fact I believe in the growth and the expansion of [basketball in] Australia is not in one of these other [expansion] teams in Australia. I think it's an international competition."
It's something Hawks owner Jared Novelly is on board with, with his Crest Sports and Entertainment the lead investor in the East Asia Super League that features the top-seeded teams from the Japanese, Korean, Phillipines domestic leagues alongside greater China representatives.
Participating as a 'guest team', the Dragons ultimately went down Barangay Ginebra San Miguel (4-3) in seven games, but the experience left Goorjian convinced it's where the NBL should be headed.
"We played best of seven in front of 25,000 people through the six games and it was a war," Goorjian said.
"The Commissioner said, 'hey, if this goes seven, we're playing at the big place and it will sell out'. We got to game seven and we had 55,000 people there.
"I got there and thought 'wow, this is so close' [to Australia] and they love their basketball. They'd appreciate this and the top team here are playing the Hawks or playing the Kings or whatever it is, that's the future.
"You've got the Philippines and then you go to Japan, they've got three leagues right now and some of the Australian coaches are over there coaching, some of the Australian players are over there playing, and their domestic comp is at an all time high.
"Around us in this region right now, the game of basketball, not only within Australia, but in these regions is very, very popular."
Having spent most of his nearly four decades in Australia based in AFL-mad Melbourne, Goorjian said cutting through the major sporting codes domestically should not be the league's end-game.
"I don't see the NBL as exciting [right now]," Goorjian said.
"I think Larry Kestelman has done a great job, but I don't think it's touched the surface. There's 25 million people here and you've got Australian Rules football, you've got rugby, you've got cricket.
"I lived in Melbourne for close to 40 years and it's been, Australian Rules, 'this is Australia's sport' and it is. It is Australia's sport, but now the world has changed and basketball, the NBL, is a world sport.
"No one knows Collingwood in the Philippines, but they know [Melbourne] United, they know the Sydney Kings, they know the NBL. They know that brand and now you got 100 million more people interested in the NBL.
"China comes into this competition and you get a billion people interested in the NBL. This becomes a new product and the world has changed from 20 years ago.
"When football is sprucing what they're sprucing, they can have that, they can be that, but basketball can be international."
Skeptics will point to the third and fourth string Boomers sides that regularly touch-up Asian rivals with ease through Asia Cup and World Cup qualifying periods to suggest the level jump - if not the financial one - is too great.
Goorjian agrees in its current form, but feels a different import structure would level that playing field.
"You take the top teams from these countries and play under the same rules, it will be pretty good," Goorjian said.
"Now, when you watch a Philippines team play, or a Japan team, they've got one import on the court. You've got three imports [in the NBL], you've got New Zealand players, you've got a Next Star, you've got an Asian import.
"You're adding three or four. If you take the Japanese teams that we played and you say two more imports on each of these teams, now it's a different beast and you got a pretty good game.
"They're hungry for it because they need better competition to be, internationally, what they want to be. China wants to get medals, Korea wants to get medals, The Philippines want to be there.
"How do they do that? They need a better domestic competition. How do you get that? You start playing each other. Coaches grow, players grow."
Those plans, combined with remaining at the Boomers helm, would seemingly put paid to any prospect of an NBL coaching return.
For his part, the man roundly referred to as the GOAT isn't putting a line through the idea, but feels he'll happily hang it all up if he can realise his Asian vision.
"At my age right now, the finishing thing to me would be if this EASL and the NBL become a Euroleague and I was in the ground floor of that," Goorjian said.
"When that's set, it's probably finished for me.
"I want to stay involved with basketball in Australia. It's home, the NBL's my home. I talk to Larry (Kestelman) all the time and I want to stay involved in some aspect. I love the game.
"Will I coach again in the NBL? I have no idea if that's my cup of tea or what, but I do want to be in a situation when I come back that I can pick something where I can contribute and I can help.
"[In] this scenario, I feel like I've been good for [the NBL] and I want to end that way."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
