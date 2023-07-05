The magistrate who refused to hold back

We're starting beyond the Illawarra today because - wow, just wow.
A magistrate has berated prosecutors for allowing the police officer accused of Tasering a 95-year-old grandmother not to appear in person before court.
Magistrate Roger Clisdell chastised the NSW Director of Public Prosecutions for allowing the accused not to appear in person.
"We've got a court full of security, at great expense, and the DPP decided he would appear via (video link)," he told the court.
"Who runs the court, (the DPP) or me?
"Dumbo sitting on the bench here has to suck it up ... I am not happy."
Yikes.
But now onto more serious matters (as if that's not serious enough ...)
Lis Legge has already shared her experience of birth trauma with our readers. Today midwife Emma Gedge adds another perspective to the issue.
Birth trauma is what it says it is - pure and simple. Unfortunately.
There are no gentle words, and no soft-soaping, but rather two blunt words that terrify a vast proportion of the population.
Ms Legge is not alone. A number of women across the Illawarra will share their experiences in an ongoing series in the Mercury.
First though, the statistics.
The NSW Health's Mother and Babies report for 2021, released last month, shows rising elective and emergency caesarean rates in both public and private hospitals, a reduction in vaginal births, more serious tearing injuries and higher rates of epidurals and inductions than in the past.
It's important to note that the increasing rates of medical interventions are seen across the state. It's not only Wollongong's public and private hospitals but an upward trend everywhere.
You can read all the details - and learn more from the interactive stats graphs - in Kate McIlwain's second report on birth trauma right here.
However, after the Mercury's first report on the subject yesterday, the conversation has started in earnest. Women from across the Illawarra have shared their thoughts and experiences - on our Facebook page and on the record. their stories will be published in coming editions.
