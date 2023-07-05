There will be no overflow camping sites at the Kiama Showground and Chapman Oval this summer.
Kiama Council has in previous years allowed holidaymakers with campervans, caravans and tents to set up at these locations to meet demand over the Christmas and New Year period.
This will not be possible in the 2023-24 summer season due to ongoing issues with the condition of the turfed areas, the likelihood of additional damage and increased sporting and other events using our grounds.
This decision is based on two factors: the significant cost of repairing reserves, as well as the safety risks to guests and maintenance staff when dealing with damage.
Council is reviewing whether it will be able to offer summer overflow camping in the future.
Kiama Council apologises for any inconvenience caused and encourages those planning camping visits to our area to contact our Kiama Coast Holiday Parks and Kiama Visitors Centre teams for help with alternative locations.
The only carnival and Kiama Show event operators will be allowed to camp short-term on Chapman Oval and Kiama Showground/Chittick Oval.
They have separate arrangements with the council as part of their event approvals.
