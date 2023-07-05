Illawarra Mercury
Kiama council clamps down on overflow camping for 2023 summer

By Newsroom
Updated July 5 2023 - 3:47pm, first published 3:30pm
Overflow camping will not happen this summer in Kiama.
There will be no overflow camping sites at the Kiama Showground and Chapman Oval this summer.

