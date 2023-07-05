Wests Illawarra take down Albion Park in men's hockey thriller

Albion Park suffered their first league defeat, going down to Wests Illawarra 3-2 in a nail-biting finish in round 13 of the Illawarra South Coast men's hockey league last Sunday.
This fiery encounter at Unanderra - which now places both teams on top with the same points - saw both teams claw at each other and left the umpires handing out several yellow cards and there was a send off.
Wests captain Elliot Ashby was happy with the result, saying it gave his young guys some confidence heading into the back half of the season.
"It was a typical Wests versus Park battle and a hard-fought game," Ashby said.
"Our goalkeeper Ben Robinson had a great game in the second half when Park were coming back at us."
Wests took the upper hand in the first quarter to lead 2-0 with goals from James Riddell and Tom Dolby. After scoreless second and third quarters, the fourth quarter exploded with the final three goals of the game.
Scott Govers made it 2-1 for Park two minutes in after he converted a penalty stroke awarded after he was dangerously brought down by Robinson at a penalty corner. A minute later, Govers was sent out for a dangerous tackle on Tom Duncan which swung the game the other end when Ben Morrison made it 3-1 for Wests.
Josh Mayo pulled one back for Park from a penalty corner drag flick in the final minutes for a 3-2 scoreline.
Park captain Jack Hayes admitted it was a tough game and his team had enough chances to win the game but could not convert them.
Meanwhile, Heath Ogilvie scored a hat-trick in Uni's 6-0 win over Fairy Meadow, with other goals from Isaac McGregor, William Orth and Saxon Macquarie.
In women's round 14 action, Park went on a rampage, hitting Figtree Unanderra 11-0. Captain Emma McLeish scored four goals, assisted by a hat-trick from Natalie White-Muik and braces from Kelsey Hughes and Demi Stewart.
Elsewhere, University beat Meadow 3-2 with Maddison Rosser scoring a brace and a single goal from Hannah Preeo for the Students. Avondale beat Railway Greys 4-1 with goals from Chloe Barton (two), Jaime Craig and Georgia Staines.
