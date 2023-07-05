Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Wests Illawarra take down Albion Park in men's hockey thriller

By Tony de Souza
Updated July 5 2023 - 3:09pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Riddell scored an important goal for Wests on Sunday. Picture by Adam McLean
James Riddell scored an important goal for Wests on Sunday. Picture by Adam McLean

Albion Park suffered their first league defeat, going down to Wests Illawarra 3-2 in a nail-biting finish in round 13 of the Illawarra South Coast men's hockey league last Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.