KICKOFF: Helensburgh's greatest confident Tigers will roar again

It's fair to say there's no more revered figure at Rex Jackson Oval than Steve McCallum, and certainly no one more reluctantly so.
It took a couple of goes for Kickoff to get the man they call 'Tower' on the phone for a yarn discussing the 250-game milestone he notched for Helensburgh on the weekend. He's heard enough 'Johnny Farnham' jokes.
Saturday's notch came almost a decade after he took the Tigers to the promised land, ending a 22-year premiership drought with a 16-10 win over Wests in the 2015 decider.
It was three years after that that he first hung up the boots following his 200th first grade game. It didn't take. He was back a season later, though he was damn near certain his second retirement would be the final one.
"I officially kind of retired in 18 and Gav Lennon was coaching in 19," McCallum recalls.
"I wasn't going to play and then [our family] decided that we were going to go traveling around Australia. I thought 'oh shit, I might need a bit of extra cash', not that we get paid that much.
"I sort of had itchy feet anyway and, with Gav being a good mate of mine, it was good to come back for him. I'd only just had my nose fixed the year before, thinking I wasn't playing again.
"I started feeling really good because I'd had all sinus problems. I was like 'I'm sweet now'. I came back and only played four or five games and I broke my nose down at Collies.
"I said 'f---ck this, I'm not playing anymore. It's going to cost me a motza to get this fixed again'."
The hiatus lasted longer this time, four years to be precise. It meant McCallum had long lost track of the numbers.
"I didn't even realise [250] was on the cards," he said.
"I had my 200 first grade games a few years ago and then I didn't really know they counted the other games to be honest. [Teammate] Jesse Cobb had his 150 the other day and he said 'oh, you must be getting close to 250'.
"I said 'no, I doubt it', but lo and behold, I was. I'm not sure how accurate they were back in the early days. I think there's one season they've only given me one game and I'm pretty sure I played every game of the season.
"Obviously 200 first grade was the big one with playing that many games at the higher grade, but 250 for the club is pretty special too. All the old guys are always saying 'no one will ever get near that' but I reckon someone will pass it at some stage one day."
The desire to see that, more than anything else, is what's really motivated him to pull the boots back on. The years since he retired from first grade footy have been tumultuous ones for the Tigers.
One of the great heartland clubs has now dropped out of first grade for the second time in three seasons and is once again on the rebuild. While he'll always be associated with the club's ultimate success, McCallum's return this season brings him virtually full circle.
His top-grade debut for the club in 2004 came just two seasons before it dropped out of first grade in 2006 having reached the finals just once in the years following its 1993 premiership triumph.
That's why I love the club so much. I've been through the ups and downs.- Steve McCallum
The Tigers return to the top grade a year later saw just one win in two seasons. The lean years were McCallum's introduction to top-grade footy. It's why good mate Lennon was willing to call him the "greatest Helensburgh Tiger ever" on the occasion of his 200th first grade game in 2018.
It's high praise, but McCallum still reserves his for the blokes he played alongside through those years in the doldrums, who never got so much as a sniff of a grand final before they hung them up.
"That's why I love the club so much," McCallum said.
"It's been a big part of my life. I've been through the ups and downs. We've had the ultimate success, but we've also had the pretty dark days as well when we were struggling for survival.
"In 2006 we dropped back to reserve grade and started building up again. I guess I'm fortunate to have played when I have because there's guys there before I played, or when I started, who never got to experience success.
"Those are the people held the club together back then. The week before they played Wests [this year] they only had 15 fit players and that was only around two or three.
"I played for the Firies (NSW Fire and Rescue Service) earlier in the year, so I thought I'd come back and help out where I could. I thought I'll just play a few 10-20 minute stints then I think I played 70 against Dapto [last weekend]."
While he's never said never, he has no desire to add to his tally of first grade games, but would desperately love to see the club do so. Having been through what he has in a Tigers jumper, he's confident it will.
"I definitely think we will get back there," he said.
"The problem we've had is that we haven't had the junior teams coming through into grade, but I think my Under 18s side was the first one we'd had in 15 years. That sort of tells you where the big gap was.
"I've got kids involved in the juniors and I'm involved with the juniors myself now where I think hopefully they'll continue to play footy and keep coming through.
"I think the future is in good hands, I just think the next few years are still going to be a bit of a struggle."
The climb back to first grade does seem steep, for the Burgh and others, but the dial does turn. Burgh stalwart Col Doran told this columnist as much in the aftermath to the Tigers 2015 title win.
''We had one last shot at it,'' Doran said.
''We folded at the back-end of the 90s and spent four years in VB Cup. In 2006 we folded again and in 2007-2008 we won one game in two years.
In 2009 we had a meeting at the clubhouse to decide what we were going to do. We were either going to go back to VB Cup or just play up in the A grade in the Shire.
"People said 'how do we compete with the money the other clubs are paying?'. I said 'how are they going to compete with us when we're about to bring through the best two junior sides who've come through the Illawarra league?"
Six years later they conquered the mountain. McCaullum doubts he'll be there should the Tigers get there again but, on form, he may end up playing 300.
"I had a mate text me and say 'if you score are we allowed to storm the field?' McCallum said.
"I said 'good luck to ya' I reckon Kendall (president Kendall Ryan) would have carried him off like Johnny Bairstow did to that pitch invader. I was confident I'd score at some stage, but not the first try.
"I tipped the hooker up, he's only a young bloke and said 'you better hit me on one of these short barge-overs. I got across, but they were blowing up saying 'you scored at the wrong end of the field'."
It was the first selfish thing he's done in a Tigers jumper.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
