A convicted criminal who ferociously bashed an Adina Hotel worker, punching him more than 30 times as he lay motionless on the ground, has confessed to his crimes.
Joshua Denniss, 38, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, while a more serious charge of causing wounding with intent to murder was withdrawn.
Tendered court documents revealed Denniss, also known as Michael Shaw, was staying at the Market Street hotel after being released from custody in Queensland just the week prior to the attack.
About 3.45am on August 30 last year, Denniss arrived at Wollongong police station, shortly after he left the victim Amos Baker laying critically injured in the reception area.
Denniss asked an officer for a cigarette, to which the officer responded, "what are you doing out this time of night?"
"I've murdered someone," Denniss said - with blood covering his shirt, arms, hands and face.
Denniss then disclosed that he went outside the hotel for a cigarette and "lost the plot" at Baker then "bashed him" after he didn't let him back inside.
Police rushed to the hotel and found Baker lying on the floor with extensive injuries to his face. Paramedics took him to Wollongong Hospital where he was placed him into an induced coma.
The victim suffered a long-term brain injury, multiple facial fractures, a complicated tongue laceration and significant orbital emphysema.
Baker was transferred to Royal Ryde Hospital for rehabilitation relating to his brain injuries and was discharged in January this year.
CCTV footage later revealed Denniss having a conversation with Baker who was standing behind the reception counter about 3am.
Without provocation, Denniss then walked behind the desk and viciously assaulted the night manager, causing him to fall to the ground and land on his back.
Denniss then climbed on top of Baker and repeatedly punched his head and face with both fists. The victim lay motionless as Denniss continued to punch him more than 30 times with closed fists.
"Due to the ferocity of the attack, the victim was unable to defend himself," court documents stated.
Denniss then got off the victim and fled out of a back door, jumping over a railing and landing on top of the nearby Anytime Fitness building which was two metres below.
His fingerprints in blood were later found on the handrail where he jumped.
Denniss will learn his date for sentence at Wollongong District Court next month.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
