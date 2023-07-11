If you've been looking for new ways to cook up your winter vegetables, a Shellharbour foodie might have the recipe for you.
Having been brought on as the executive chef to the Waterfront Tavern and Georgia Rose around six months ago, David Beus was excited to share how to perfect crispy skin salmon which is complimented by an eggplant "stew" (or caponata).
"I've paired it with a flavourful Italian caponata, a traditional vegetable stew that adds a sweet and tangy flavour profile to the dish," Beus said.
"The caponata is complemented by a beluga (black) lentil vinaigrette, which adds a subtle nutty flavour and satisfying texture. The combination of these ingredients creates a balanced and harmonious dish that is both delicious and visually appealing."
You may have seen David on television's Sydney Weekender program recently, while the culinary expert is also growing his social media following on Instagram.
Where is your favourite place to get coffee in the Illawarra? Georgia Rose at the Shell Cove Marina
Where is your go-to for a meal out? Baby Face, Bangalay Dining and Night Parrot.
Favourite cheap eat? Peters Bakery in Fairy Meadow for their Bahn Mi rolls and Hungry Monkey in Kiama.
Favourite place to buy fresh produce? Leisure Coast and Nowra Farmers Markets.
Thing you love most about the Illawarra? The region is a playground for adventurers and nature lovers, with an endless array of activities to suit all interests and skill levels.
with Italian caponata & black lentil vinaigrette
INGREDIENTS
4 x 200g salmon fillet with skin on AND Salt
Caponata
Black Lentil vinaigrette OPTIONAL
MAKE THE CAPONATA FIRST
1. Preheat your oven to 200°C (180°C fan-forced). Cut the eggplant, zucchini, and capsicums into 2cm cubes, and place them on a baking tray lined with baking paper.
2. Drizzle the vegetables with 2 tablespoons of olive oil, season with salt and pepper, and toss to coat. Roast the vegetables in the oven for 20-25 minutes, or until golden brown and tender.
3. While the vegetables are roasting, finely chop the red onion and garlic. Heat a large frying pan over medium heat, add 2 tablespoons of olive oil, and sauté the onion and garlic until soft and fragrant.
4. Add the raisins, capers, caper juice, and red wine vinegar to the pan, and stir to combine. Cook for 1-2 minutes, or until the liquid has reduced by half.
5. Add the roasted vegetables to the pan, along with the chopped parsley and basil. Toss to combine, and cook for another 2-3 minutes, or until heated through.
NEXT THE SALMON
1. Pat the salmon fillets dry with paper towels, and season the skin side with salt.
2. Heat a non-stick frying pan over medium-high heat. Once the pan is hot, add a thin layer of oil to the pan.
3. Place the salmon fillets in the pan, skin-side down, and press down gently with a spatula to ensure that the skin is in contact with the pan.
4. Cook the salmon for 4-5 minutes, or until the skin is golden brown and crispy.
5. Once the skin is crispy, flip the salmon fillets over and cook for another 2-3 minutes, or until the flesh is cooked to your liking.
6. Remove the salmon fillets from the pan and place them on a plate, skin-side up, to prevent the skin from getting soggy.
7. Serve the crispy skin salmon fillets hot with caponata.
OPTIONAL - Black Lentil Vinaigrette
1. Cook the beluga (black) lentils according to the package instructions, then drain and rinse them in cold water. Set aside.
2. In a small bowl, whisk together the red wine vinegar and Dijon mustard until well combined.
3. Slowly pour in the olive oil, whisking continuously, until the mixture is emulsified.
4. Add the cooked beluga lentils to the bowl, and stir gently to coat them in the vinaigrette.
5. Season the vinaigrette with salt and pepper, to taste.
6. Finally, stir in the chopped fresh parsley.
7. Serve the Beluga Lentil Vinaigrette with salmon and caponata
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
