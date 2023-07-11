Illawarra Mercury
Home/What's On/Food and Drink

Crispy Skin Salmon, black lentil and eggplant stew recipe from Waterfront Tavern's David Beus

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated July 12 2023 - 11:13am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If you've been looking for new ways to cook up your winter vegetables, a Shellharbour foodie might have the recipe for you.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Food and Drink
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.