Rest easy Kiama, taxis, are back - just in time for the Winter Festival that starts on Friday.
The streets of Kiama have been without taxis for more than a month since Kiama Cabs chose to take up the compensation package available to taxi operators after the advent of ride-share apps like Uber.
But a letter from Kiama Mayor Neil Reilly changed all that.
The Point to Point Commissioner, Anthony Wing - the head of the body that regulates taxi, hire car and ride share operators - has varied the area of operations, allowing Wollongong taxis to work in Kiama, Gerringong and Jamberoo.
The Commissioner's decision, which came into force on Wednesday, has taken into account the unique needs of the Kiama community and their ability to access medical and essential services, as well as local tourism needs.
"While the Commissioner is lifting operation areas, it is a business decision for nearby providers, such as Illawarra Taxi Network or 13 Cabs, as to whether they enter the Kiama market or not," a spokesperson for the Point to Point Commissioner said.
"Kiama Cabs has also advised the Commission that they are still doing booked services and providing some rank and hail services."
Once the taxi licence reforms transition has ended on August 1, all operation areas will be lifted in NSW, and any taxi service provider will be able to head to Kiama's local government area to provide rank and hail services.
Of course any point-to-point services being provided must comply with safety standards.
