Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Taxis are back in Kiama, just in time for the big Winter Festival

By Newsroom
Updated July 5 2023 - 9:57pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Rest easy Kiama, taxis, are back - just in time for the Winter Festival that starts on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.