More than 100 people were evacuated from their apartments overnight after a car was set on fire in a carpark under their homes.
The fire erupted just before 8pm on Wednesday at the Platinum on Crown apartment building on Crown Street in the Wollongong CBD.
The potential risk to life and property was so great that firefighters from Wollongong, Warrawong, Bulli, Corrimal and Balgownie were sent to the scene.
"It was a car on fire in the lower level," Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Andrew Erlik said.
"Around 100 people were evacuated because the smoke went up through the building."
Residents were forced to stand outside the six-level apartment complex as firefighters battled the flames, however they were able to contain the fire to one vehicle.
"They [firefighters] were there for a couple of hours due to all the smoke and we had to do atmospheric testing to make sure it was safe to go back into their homes," Insp Erlik said.
The residents were allowed back into their homes just before 11pm.
Police were called to assist with evacuations and the fire is now under investigation.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
