Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Fire erupts in Platinum on Crown apartments in Wollongong CBD

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated July 6 2023 - 10:38am, first published 8:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Around 100 people were evacuated from a six-level apartment complex on Crown Street after a fire broke out in the carpark. Picture by Corrimal FRNSW
Around 100 people were evacuated from a six-level apartment complex on Crown Street after a fire broke out in the carpark. Picture by Corrimal FRNSW

More than 100 people were evacuated from their apartments overnight after a car was set on fire in a carpark under their homes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.