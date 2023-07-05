It was once pitched as a glimpse of the long-term future, but Jayden Sullivan and Talatau Amone steering the Dragons as a pair against the Raiders on Friday could now be an early look at 2024.
An elite halves pairing as juniors with the Illawarra Steelers, the duo have had just sparing opportunities alongside each other in the top grade, the bulk of their first grade outings coming alongside captain Ben Hunt.
Hunt's re-signing late last year until the end of 2025 created halves logjam that looked certain to see the club forced sacrifice one of the gun juniors, but the skipper's bombshell request for a release prior to Origin II could see them fast-tracked given the dearth of quality halves on the open market.
The club and incoming coach Shane Flanagan have thus far dug their heels in on Hunt's request, convinced they can sell a vision compelling enough to keep the 33-year-old in Wollongong beyond this year.
The odds of them pulling that off look long and, with the marquee half cupboard bare, releasing Hunt would likely see the Dragons enter 2024 with Sullivan and Amone in the key play-making positions.
With Hunt in camp with the Maroons ahead of Origin III, they'll get an opportunity to put it on show in Wollongong on Friday. Interim coach Ryan Carr confident they can seize the moment.
"They both know that their time's now, it's not any time later," Carr said.
"I've worked with them for a while now and I know exactly where their level is. They've got the ability, they've got the talent and the opportunity's right there for them.
"I want to see them grab it with two hands and play confident and play with a lot of belief out there, because we've got a lot of belief in them. I don't want them to play nervous or scared.
"I'm excited for them. I really enjoy coaching both of those boys and they've developed a lot since the start of preseason. They're going to continue to develop and I just want them to go after the game, do their job and play their natural game for us.
"If they can do that, the team will play well around them."
Their previous outings in Hunt's absence due to Origin have been rough ones, a 32-18 loss to the Broncos in round 17 last year and a 26-12 loss to the Dolphins in round 13.
They were thrown together late on those occasions, but Hunt's absence through two Origin camps this year has seen them prepare to play for the last four games. It's something Carr feels they will benefit from.
"We've only had Ben here for one session in the last month so they've been training together the whole month for us," Carr said.
"They've been doing a good job and they've got a really good combination and familiarity with each other. Hopefully they could just go out there with a lot of belief and a lot of confidence and back themselves."
Hunt's unavailability is one among others, notably Tyrell Sloan (calf) and Jack Bird (knee). It's seen Carr hand off-season pick-up Paul Turner his first NRL appearance for the club, while Dan Russell will debut from the bench.
It's good news story in a season that's produced few of them, with Carr saying the 27-year-old's joy at finally cracking the top grade can bring some valuable perspective to squad enduring a rough trot.
"It was nice to have a good story and he deserves it," Carr said.
"It's just a great reward for persistence and hard work. For Dan Russell to get his debut at 27, it just symbolizes everything that we're trying to be about here at the moment, which is just putting the team first and competing hard, being committed and never quitting.
"He could have been have quit multiple times throughout his career and he hasn't, he's kept at it. It's good perspective for everyone involved. for guys who have played hundreds of games to see the emotion from someone who's getting to play his first game and how much it means to him.
"This team, they've got a lot of genuine care for each other and that's why you see the emotion. Dan's emotional it's because his mates are emotional around him. I'm sure they'll have his back and I know he won't let the team down."
It's a nice story, but fans won't get to hear from the debutant himself before or after Friday's clash amid the RLPA-led boycott of all pre and post-game media duties as a dispute with the NRL over CBA negotiations rages.
While Carr joked it will probably see him field a few more questions, it's not something he expects to disrupt his side's on-field effort.
"My take on it is I'm probably going to have to do a bit more work but it wouldn't be a week without another controversy in rugby league, would it?" Carr said.
"I just want to talk about the footy. That's what I'm keen on because there's a game on tomorrow night for us and it's a really important game for our team and our club.
"That's all I want to stay focused on because it means it means too much to us to get distracted by something like that. I don't talk to them about it because it's none of my concern.
"All I'm worried about is that performance on our field tomorrow night and that's all they should be worried about too because that's their job and that's what we get paid for."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.