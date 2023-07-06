Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong police release CCTV after attempted break and enter

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated July 6 2023 - 10:41am, first published 10:30am
Police are calling on the public's help to identify two men in relation to an attempted break and enter in Balgownie.

