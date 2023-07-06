Police are calling on the public's help to identify two men in relation to an attempted break and enter in Balgownie.
The incident occurred about 9.30am on Monday, July 3 and it's among a number of similar incidents in the local government area.
"There's been a couple of break and enters in that area," Acting Inspector Jason Joerdens said of the suburb.
CCTV footage provided by police shows two men in the driveway of the home, they walk back and forth along the front and crouch low inspecting the garage door.
One man is then seen walking towards the front door with this face clearly shown on the footage.
The attempted break-in comes days after police issued a warning about opportunistic thieves prowling the streets and released CCTV of people rummaging through a car in Bulli.
During the 12 months to March 2023 in the Wollongong LGA there were 519 break and enter dwelling offences reported to police. This is a decline of almost five percent on the 545 incidents reported the year before.
Data shows break and enters in Kiama homes have also declined year-on-year, from 31 incidents to 20 (down 35 per cent).
In Shellharbour this crime has spiked by 23 per cent - from 94 incidents to 116.
The data from the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research is the most recent available.
Acting Insp Joerdens has urged anyone with information on the attempted break and enter at Balgownie, or who saw the men depicted in the CCTV footage in the area on Monday to contact Wollongong Police Station on 4226 7899.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
