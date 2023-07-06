Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Brumbies rookie Blake Schoupp joins Wallabies in South Africa

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated July 6 2023 - 10:39am, first published 10:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brumbies rookie Blake Schoupp has been called into the Wallabies squad. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Brumbies rookie Blake Schoupp has been called into the Wallabies squad. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Woonona Shamrocks junior Blake Schoupp has been rushed to South Africa after Wallabies co-captain James Slipper suffered an injury at training.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.