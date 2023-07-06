Woonona Shamrocks junior Blake Schoupp has been rushed to South Africa after Wallabies co-captain James Slipper suffered an injury at training.
The veteran is in doubt for Australia's clash with the Springboks on Sunday (AEST) as coach Eddie Jones navigates a depleted front row unit.
ACT skipper Allan Alaalatoa is set to make his return to the field after missing the final three matches of the Super Rugby season. However, Taniela Tupou and Angus Bell are unlikely to feature in Pretoria as they continue to recover from serious injuries.
With Slipper also under a cloud, ACT Brumbies rookie Schoupp was flown to South Africa as cover. Jones will name his team on Thursday afternoon, with fellow Brumbies youngster Tom Hooper tipped to make his Test debut.
The coach has shown an affinity for Schoupp in just his first year of Super Rugby, describing the prop as "built like a brick shithouse" after selecting him in the Wallabies training squad in April.
The call up instantly put the emerging talent on the national radar and he was named in the Australia A squad on Wednesday.
Schoupp developed a cult following in Canberra throughout the Super Rugby season, the man nicknamed John Cena eager to put on a show for the fans.
Beneath the showmanship, however, lies a steely determination and physical presence. Working under the tutelage of ACT assistant coaches Laurie Fisher and Dan Palmer, Schoupp developed into a crucial figure at the breakdown and scrum.
Playing behind Slipper, the youngster was largely utilised off the bench and swung multiple matches in his team's favour with a host of crucial plays.
While selection for Saturday's Test is unlikely, there is confidence Schoupp can play a similar role if called upon in Pretoria.
