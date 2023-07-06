Cringila captain Peter Simonoski says he expects a fiery blockbuster when his side takes on fellow Premier League heavyweight Albion Park on Friday night.
All will be on the line when the Lions host the White Eagles at Crehan Park to kick off round 17 of the 2023 season. A Park victory would see them take a six-point advantage at the top of the table, while a win for "Crini" sees them jump up to first place.
It's a scenario looked seemed unimaginable just one month ago, when Albion Park appeared to have accrued an almost unassailable lead at the top.
The White Eagles remained undefeated after the opening three months of their campaign, however, their first stumbling block came in a 2-1 loss to South Coast United last month. Since that clash, the side has claimed one win, a draw and a defeat since.
In comparison, the Lions have remained unbeaten in the league for three months, with their last defeat coming against Park in April.
It all adds up to Cringila being favourites heading into Friday's showdown, but Simonoski refuses to underestimate his opponents.
"Every time we face Albion Park, it's usually a fiery game. And the boys have been up for it the last couple of weeks in terms of where we want to be, so we'll show up Friday night ready to go," the skipper told the Mercury.
"But we expect them to be pretty hungry. They haven't had the results going their way the past few weeks, so they'll know what's at stake and they'll come out firing. It will be a pretty intense game, but we'll see how we go.
"But considering a few weeks ago, they were 10 or 11 points in front of us, so to cut it down to three in a space of a few weeks has been good. But we've just got to keep focusing on what we want to do and how we want to play, and the results will come."
After making finals for the first time in more than a decade last year, the Lions have taken their game to another level in 2023.
The side has accumulated 10 wins and five draws in the opening 16 rounds, with their latest result being a 8-0 rout of Bellambi.
"Even from round one, we've been building something special at Cringila. We show up every week for each other and the last couple of weeks we've been getting some big results, so we just hope to keep that going," Simonoski said.
"We've just got a good bunch of boys, everyone gets along really well and we all play for each other. At the end of the day, when we step out onto that field, we all play for each other and the results show for themselves."
For Albion Park, Friday night's showdown offers them a chance to atone for last week's disappointing 2-0 defeat to Wollongong Olympic.
The result continued a mixed patch of form for the White Eagles, however, coach George Antoniou said his players still remained upbeat.
"It's going to be a tough game away from home. Our results haven't been great of late, but we'll give them everything and hopefully we can get a result out of it," Antoniou said.
"Teams have got a lot stronger against us, which is to be expected, and we've got to be better in every department. But our expectation is always to be in the top bunch of teams and that hasn't changed."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
