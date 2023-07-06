Yours and Owls festival organisers plan to host their major music event at the University of Wollongong for at least the next six years.
The organisers revealed in May that they were moving from North Wollongong's Stuart Park to the UOW campus for numerous reasons, a major one being the risk of flooding wiping out the event.
They have now submitted a development application to Wollongong City Council, which says they and the university have signed a six-year contract.
Documents submitted to the council say the UOW site has scope to safely host a much larger crowd than any council-owned site, efficient drainage, and existing infrastructure which offers opportunities to save money.
The site will have capacity for a maximum of 40,000 people each day of the two-day event, but organisers expect this year's festival - due to take place on October 14 and 15 - will attract 25,000 people each day.
The DA says the partnership with UOW also presents the opportunity to improve sustainability through the use of existing solar power, using "efficient waste, composting and recycling pathways", and working with students to put best practice in place.
The location of the main stages at the new site have been chosen to provide an enjoyable experience for artists and festival-goers, the application says, but minimise impacts on nearby residences.
The DA outlines a number of recommended noise management measures, including a dedicated hotline to address concerns and complaints, mounting loudspeakers as low as possible, and noise monitoring during the event.
It says a shuttle bus from North Wollongong Station to the university is expected to be the preferred transportation option for attendees, with free transport included with tickets.
There will be several road closures over the course of the two days - including a diversion of Porter Street onto Railway Crescent near North Wollongong Station, and the short-term closure of the entry ramp to the M1 Princes Highway - but there will be letter box drops and signage in the lead-up to inform residents.
The festival will run from 11am to 11pm on Saturdays, and 11am to 10pm on Sundays and public holidays.
The application says no negative impacts on the amenity of the area are expected and the event will provide tourism opportunities for accommodation and hospitality businesses.
The application is on exhibition for public comment via the Wollongong City Council online portal until July 19.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
