Illawarra girls get mini taste of World Cup glory

World Cup fever has hit the Illawarra, with only weeks remaining until the globe's biggest women's football competition gets under way on Australian shores.
Just days after Warilla junior Caitlin Foord booked a ticket to her fourth Women's World Cup, the next Foord may have been unearthed in Kembla Grange when Football South Coast hosted two Mini World Cups for girls.
The first Cup was held on Tuesday for under-eights and under-nines girls at Ian McLennan Park, with a similar competition taking place at the same venue for under-12s and under-13s participants on Thursday.
More than 120 girls took part across the two days. The competition was set up similar to a World Cup, with participants getting the chance to "represent" different countries.
"The events well really well. On Thursday, we had about 75 girls playing with seven clubs from across the region represented," FSC football development manager Sonya Keir said.
"We ended up with a Japan versus Brazil final on Thursday, which Japan won on a penalty shoot-out. And Tuesday's final was between USA and England, which was won by USA."
The FIFA Women's World Cup will kick off on July 20 with the Matildas taking on Republic of Ireland in Sydney, while New Zealand will meet Norway in Auckland that same night.
As the countdown to the prestigious competition continues, Keir said that World Cup fever was well and truly alive in the Illawarra.
During the World Cup, the action will also continue for Football South Coast, which will host a series of come and try football sessions for females of all ages over the coming months.
There will also be female development programs run across the region during school terms, while preparations are already under way for a summer competition for junior girls later this year.
"We wanted the girls to get a feel for what goes on at a World Cup. And as it comes to our shores, we decided we would have our own little World Cup glory opportunity," Keir said.
"The girls were all talking about their favourite players and how they're going to watch the games. A lot of the clubs across the region are hosting World Cup watch parties for their juniors, which is really exciting, and I think a couple of the other clubs will do mini gala days throughout the World Cup tournament.
"We're seeing the girls game growing and growing, starting with the under-sixes in Miniroos for girls. And now we're pumping out the competition in every age group, we're going to tap into the World Cup excitement and try and get some more girls to the game, so we can have more players heading into next year and summer football as well."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.