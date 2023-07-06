Illawarra Mercury
Lawrie the natural choice as stand-in skipper

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated July 6 2023 - 2:53pm, first published 1:32pm
Blake Lawrie will captain the Dragons for the first time at NRL level on Friday night. Picture by Adam McLean
Dragons interim coach Ryan Carr has revealed that Blake Lawrie was always the first stand-in option to skipper the side in the absence of Ben Hunt only for a broken hand to rule him out of the club's round 13 clash with the Dolphins.

