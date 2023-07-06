Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra's most wanted: Police call for public's help

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated July 6 2023 - 2:23pm, first published 2:00pm
(clockwise from top left) Lucy Baird-Mason, Pierre Diab, Aiden Norton, Tyson Prjit, Natalie Wright, Mitchell Harley and Carl Talbot are wanted by police. Pictures by Wollongong Police District
Long-term criminals on the run are being targeted in a new operation by Wollongong police and officers are looking for the public's help.

