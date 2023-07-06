Long-term criminals on the run are being targeted in a new operation by Wollongong police and officers are looking for the public's help.
Rap sheets of the seven alleged offenders have been released - many are wanted for domestic violence and others for break and enter or malicious damage.
"Wollongong Police District are current running Operation IBIS, this operation is targeting outstanding warrants with in the Wollongong Area," officers said.
One offender, Pierre Diab who is wanted for a domestic violence offence, has been on the run for more than a decade and was last spoken to by police in 2012.
In no particular order, this is who police are looking for.
Lucy Baird-Mason was last sighted in Bexley in 2017.
Pierre Diab was last spoken to by police in 2012.
Aiden Norton was last spoken to by police in western Australia on 2022.
Police last spoke to Carl Talbot in February 2023.
Mitchell Harley was last spoken to by police in August 2021.
Natalie Wright was last sighted in Dapto in June 2022.
Tyson Prjit was last sighted in Town Hall, Sydney in April 2023.
Anyone with information about these wanted people is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or contact Wollongong Police Station on 4226 7899.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
