What the latest housing policies mean for the Illawarra

Rising homelessness, higher interest rates, increasing cost of living and record low rental vacancy rates are strong indicators of the NSW housing affordability and rental crisis.
The Illawarra region is not immune and according to the latest figures from CoreLogic, the cost of an average rental in the Illawarra is more than $600 a week, 9.6 per cent higher than 2021.
The Illawarra Mercury recently stated that "With vacancy rates at less than one per cent, competition for properties is fierce with desperate people offering above the asking price or paying rent months in advance."
As well as that the number of people waiting for social housing in the Illawarra has reached a "crisis situation" as new data reveals applicants have grown by over 17 per cent in a year.
The social housing waitlist is affecting a wide range of vulnerable people including elderly single women, university and TAFE students as well as key workers. The impact is extending beyond the housing world into economic and business development with the lack of availability of skilled workers who can afford to live near their place of work.
It is great to see the new NSW state government has wasted no time implementing a range of measures to address the current crisis. However, we contend that the current measures, although admirable, will not significantly reduce the present emergency, especially with ongoing house price rises.
Let's focus on the strategy that targets the reuse of surplus state government land for social and affordable housing. This could take up to five years to deliver a project outcome as each site will need a business case, a tender phase, a design, and planning approval stage and finally construction.
The other government strategy allowing additional height and floor space ratio to generate more social and affordable housing could help yield more of these dwelling types in the short term, but this strategy is constrained due to existing planning rules and "anti-development" views at every corner. Further the scale of such projects (exceeding $75 million) is largely limited to the Wollongong CBD.
Other major strategies such as the axing of stamp duty for first home buyers, can only work when there is available housing supply, whilst the creation of a new regional infrastructure fund generated from developer contributions will take some time to accumulate capital. Action is urgently needed to deliver critical water and wastewater infrastructure and road and bridge projects to stimulate housing at the key urban release areas (URAs) at West Lake Illawarra and Nowra Bomaderry.
All of these measures have embedded constraints and will take some time to lessen the current housing affordability and rental crisis gripping the Illawarra.
We support the redirection of planning resources from the defunct Greater Cities Commission and Western Parkland City Authority, towards the assessment and approval of major housing projects as this should help deliver more housing through quicker assessment and approval times.
This could occur in unison with the government's Strong Start Cadetship program, which allows councils to onboard additional cadet planners and develop them into more senior roles and grow more planners in NSW.
Stimulus funding especially for growth infrastructure at West Lake Illawarra and Nowra Bomaderry URAs, could also get houses to market more quickly. This approach would align with stamp duty measures for first home buyers looking to own their own home.
In our Election Strategy we also supported the establishment of a social and affordable fund to help achieve a target of 10 per cent of total housing stock by 2050. We also support the implementation of a state-based National Rental Affordability Scheme that encourages large-scale investment in affordable housing through either direct financial support, tax incentives or in-kind contributions to help yield quicker outcomes.
We welcome the opportunity to look at the renewal of former older-style Department of Housing sites which could also offer more diverse housing types in a shorter period that reflect modern family requirements and a greater housing mix.
The Property Council is buoyed by the attention of the government to address the housing affordability and rental crisis.
Property Council and Business Illawarra and other peak bodies and government agencies are also working jointly on additional recommendations to address housing affordability in the Illawarra and a report will be released in late July 2023.
