Col Purcell Scholarship recipient Michael Mouawad scoring on and off the field

A maiden first grade outing, at home, a win over an arch-rival and a four-pointer - debuts don't come sweeter than the one Thirroul rookie Michael Mouawad enjoyed last weekend.
A life-long Butcher, Mouawad was given his first top-grade start by coach Jarrod Costello in a pivotal clash with a previously unbeaten Wests outfit and was rewarded with a stellar showing from the local junior.
If Gibson Park had a roof, it would have lifted off when he crossed under the posts four minutes before halftime for a 12-6 lead, the under 14s side he coaches loudest of all behind the dead-ball line.
"I mentioned that after the game back at the club, but as far as games go, that's what you dream about as a kid," Mouawad said.
"Wests are a rival all the way through junior footy, so to get the win we really needed against an undefeated side on debut was amazing. To bag a try was just the cherry on top.
"It all happened so quick. Brad (Deitz) hit me from dummy half and, by the time I stood up, I already had three teammates hugging me and cheering me on.
"I had my under 14s team that I coach right in front of me behind the fence and they were cheering me on so that was awesome. I was just grateful for the opportunity."
More than just memorable for the debutant, knocking off the undefeated competition leaders was huge in the context of the Butchers season having dropped a home showdown to Collegians just seven days earlier.
"I was actually the 18th man for that game so it all happened right in front of me," Mouawad said.
"We started the game really strong, we were up 16-6 at halftime, and then in the second half we just didn't come out of the sheds.
"At halftime against Wests, Couchy (trainer Ben Couchman) came and said to us three middles that came off 'don't leave it here in the sheds, you've got to get out there and bring it home for us'. We took upon ourselves to do that and we ended up getting the win.
"Any time you can knock off teams that are on top of the table, it really counts towards the back end of the year. Hopefully going forward we can start putting a few good games together, finish the year strong and snag a top-two spot."
A local junior, Mouawad was the type of player Costello needed to unearth this season following the departures of long-serving forwards Damien Sironen, Ryan Fletcher and Luke Doge over the off-season. Mouwad said the club's emerging crop a well aware it's on them to fill the void.
"Dodge, Fletch and Sirro, they're three people you look up to," Mouwad said.
"Dodgey's a club legend, Sirro and Fletch are just guys you want to play for and play with. I obviously didn't get to do that because they're retired now but, seeing them last year, their body was in all sorts and the lengths they went to just keep playing for the club was unbelievable.
"Just to take that on board and take a bit of inspiration from those that wore the jersey before me is a big help."
The Butchers take on Dapto on the road on Saturday, the Canaries fresh off their second win of the year. Mouawad said his side can't afford to drop its guard.
"It's a quality comp, it's one of the best in NSW and that means there's no bad teams," Mouawad said.
"Any team in the comp, including us, would be stupid you think you can just rock up and have an easy game, especially to their ground. We really need to start fast and not drop off.
"They really need a win too but, as long as we stick to our plan and play our game, there's no reason we can't win again."
The Bulli-raised UOW student capped a stellar week on the park with a major coup off it in being awarded the prestigious Col Purcell Centenary Scholarship.
Mouawad is the fifth recipient from the Thirroul club, with the grant to go towards continuing his Bachelor of Business studies at UOW.
"I still have aspirations to play higher levels of rugby league but also to be involved in sport behind the scenes on the business side of things," Mouawad said.
"Obviously there's financial benefits that come with a scholarship but, psychologically, you want to strive for the best results you can get at the university and [this] will really help me through to the end of my degree."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
