Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Col Purcell Scholarship recipient Michael Mouawad scoring on and off the field

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated July 6 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 2:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Col Purcell Scholarship recipient Michael Mouawad crossed for a try on debut against Wests last weekend. Picture by Anna Warr
Col Purcell Scholarship recipient Michael Mouawad crossed for a try on debut against Wests last weekend. Picture by Anna Warr

A maiden first grade outing, at home, a win over an arch-rival and a four-pointer - debuts don't come sweeter than the one Thirroul rookie Michael Mouawad enjoyed last weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.