A young man has had an unusual brush with an armed robber with a difference.
Because the robber was not just armed - it had eight of them.
Maree Clout was snorkeling with Michelle Stewart in Jervis Bay on Wednesday, July 5, and was approached by a young man who was experiencing problems.
The woman behind the Jervis Bay Through My Eyes Facebook page said lots of different scenarios played out in her head before the man revealed the full nature of his problems - an octopus had stolen his camera.
"He took us to where he last saw his camera and sure enough, there was the eight-armed robber with each of them tightly wrapped around the GoPro," Ms Clout said.
While Pary Vlandis from the All Things Jervis Bay Facebook page filmed the underwater battle, Ms Clout dived down and picked up the GoPro's handle.
Unfortunately the octopus was not ready to give up its new-found prize without a battle, "so I had no choice to lift the GoPro up, with it on it. Man, he was heavy," Ms Clout said.
"I wiggled the camera sideways a few times and he reluctantly let go.
"Poor occy made his way back to his girlfriend on the rock and sulked."
Ms Clout said she, Michelle and Pary were often snorkeling in the bay, with their Facebook pages revealing the things they found.
Much of the time was spent playing with the bay's resident octopus population.
"I like to give them little gifts, just a shell or something," Ms Clout said. "The moment I place it in front of them, their tentacles reach out for it."
Journalist with the South Coast Register
