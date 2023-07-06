Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra exercise physiologist Scott Parker banned for one year after sexual relationship with patient

By Natalie Croxon
Updated July 6 2023 - 7:04pm, first published 5:50pm
Exercise physiologist Scott Parker is banned from healthcare for at least a year after striking up a sexual relationship with a patient.
A healthcare regulator has banned an Illawarra exercise physiologist from providing any services for at least a year after ruling he was "predatory" towards a patient with whom he'd had a sexual relationship.

