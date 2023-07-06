A healthcare regulator has banned an Illawarra exercise physiologist from providing any services for at least a year after ruling he was "predatory" towards a patient with whom he'd had a sexual relationship.
The Health Care Complaints Commission found Scott Parker's conduct posed a health and safety risk to members of the public after receiving complaints about a consensual sexual relationship between Mr Parker, then aged 30, and an 18-year-old patient he had treated at Shellharbour Private Hospital after a traumatic accident.
Mr Parker admitted to the HCCC that a sexual relationship took place, but he said he had never entered into a sexual or otherwise personal relationship with any other patient, and never would in future.
The 32-year-old told the watchdog that he used his personal phone to confirm appointments with patients because he was not given a work phone, and the text messages with the patient in question became more playful in the lead-up to the sexual relationship.
Messages between the pair during the course of the relationship showed Mr Parker told the patient what they were doing was "not legal" and suggested she tell people they met on Tinder.
Mr Parker told the HCCC he did not realise at first that he had breached a boundary and later asked the patient if she would see someone else for treatment, but she refused.
"Mr Parker stated that he did not comprehend the seriousness of breaking professional boundaries, the effect this can have on a patient's trust towards their therapist, and ultimately the impact on the reputation of exercise physiologists as professionals," the HCCC said.
After the pair's last meeting, Mr Parker continued to send messages to the patient suggesting they meet or engage in sexual activity.
Mr Parker told the watchdog he had undertaken courses related to his ethical obligations as a healthcare professional and had made changes to maintain professional boundaries with patients.
But the HCCC found Mr Parker had limited insight into the impact of his behaviour on the patient and said his conduct and attempts to continue a sexual relationship after the pair met for the last time were "further evidence of his predatory nature" towards the woman.
The commission noted the patient's vulnerability and the "serious breach of trust" on Mr Parker's part.
Mr Parker is banned from providing any health services for at least a year, until he can show the HCCC he has reflected on his practice, completed a tertiary course in ethics, and undergone a risk assessment.
He was employed at Shellharbour Private Hospital until November 2021 and at the time of the HCCC's decision he worked full-time at a private clinic, and was an associate lecturer and demonstrator at the University of Wollongong.
