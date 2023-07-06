The University of Wollongong will host the 28th Indigenous Nationals competition next year.
UniSport Australia and the Wollotuka Institute signed the partnership agreement on Thursday.
The Indigenous Nationals is an annual week-long multisport competition that brings together students from universities across Australia to compete in a variety of sports and crown one university team the champion of the games.
UOW Executive Director, Indigenous Strategy, Jaymee Beveridge is thrilled the event is coming to Wollongong.
"This is an amazing opportunity to showcase our beautiful campus and share Wollongong with visitors from all over Australia," Ms Beveridge said.
"We look forward to delivering a week filled with sporting events, social activities and sharing of Country with over 500 student athletes and team managers. 2024 looks exciting for our Wollongong community," Ms Beveridge said.
Students will compete in basketball, netball, touch football, and volleyball to determine the overall winner.
The event was secured with the support of Destination Wollongong, bringing the competition to the Wollongong region for the first time.
"We trust the participants will get to enjoy some of the amazing things to see and do while they're in the Illawarra - from our great outdoors, to attractions, thriving foodie scene an of course, our cultural products, including the Dharawal Cultural Experience at our Visitor Information Centre," Jeremy Wilshire, major events and special projects at Destination Wollongong, said.
You can read our stories without having to sign in all the time by downloading the app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.