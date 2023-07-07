FREE: Live stream Saturday's Mojo Homes Cup clash between Wests and Collegians

The Illawarra Mercury will be be bringing you BarTV's stream of the Illawarra Rugby League match of the round - Wests v De La Salle, Saturday at 3pm.
Wests v Collegians - Parrish Park
A blockbuster in every sense. A grand final rematch between the two best sides in the competition this season, not to mention the fact they live next door to each other.
The Devils are coming off their first loss of the year to Thirroul last week in what was the best contest played out this season. Having been better in the big moments for most of their campaign, they were outdone when it mattered by the Butchers.
They'll need to be better at home this week against a Collies outfit that's unquestionably the form side of the competition having knocked off Thirroul and De La Salle in consecutive weeks on the road.
The winner likely firms into premiership favouritism.
Corrimal v De La Salle - Ziems Park
Both last start losers, with Corrimal surely left thinking they'd let their first win of the season slip through their fingers after scoring three of the first four tries against Dapto last week only to be overrun in the second stanza.
De La have had an indifferent run over the past month, copping heavy losses to Thirroul and Wests before getting out of jail against Dapto in round eight.
They were much better against Collies last week but not good enough to get the win. Will want to re-find their groove heading into the back half of the season.
Dapto v Thirroul - Dapto Showground
Thirroul produced the best win of their campaign at home against Wests last week, snapping the Devils unbeaten streak to start the year.
They remain fourth on the ladder with Saturday's clash must-win for their top-two hopes ahead of a trip up the highway to take on De La in round 11.
The Canaries notched the second win of the year last week, flipping what's been their 2023 script by missing the jump before storming home to see off Corrimal. They will need to be good at both ends of the 80 minutes to challenge Thirroul.
The win-less Cougars will have some atoning to do, with a heavy loss to the Canaries in Magic Round their only truly bad performance this season. With both sides desperate for a win, this'll be a cracker.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
