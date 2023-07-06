Bicycles, a social menace? One type, yes, in Tasmania

One Australian state has found itself a new social menace: backyard-engineered and unregistered petrol bicycles.
And Tasmania's taking a stand, thank you very much.
Apparently bikes, often powered by engines from lawn mower, are about as popular in the Apple Isle as root canal treatment.
The bikes go like the clappers but might only have regular bicycle brakes fitted, authorities say. They also seem to be popular as a means of departure after criminal activity.
And that was about as nice as it got when news of proposed laws emerged from the south today.
Tasmanian Deputy Premier Michael Ferguson said proposed laws would stop unlicensed riders, who often choose the bikes for "idiotic hooning".
"They're becoming a menace in our streets and footpaths, communities and bush tracks," he said. "They do pose a safety risk and pose an anti-social nuisance to peaceful communities."
Hmmm, now let's see if we can replace the term "backyard-engineered and unregistered petrol bicycles" for anything vaguely similar in the Illawarra.
Just a handful of months ago the Illawarra Mercury published an article headlined 'Out of control': Illawarra's fat-tyre electric bikes are taking over.
You know the drill, the helmet-free teenage rider doubling mates at breakneck speed on bike paths, footpaths and roads - scaring the hell out of all and sundry.
Of course not all fat-tyre bike riders are as reckless as the ones that snatch the headlines, we understand that. However scores of Illawarra residents have shared their stories of near-misses on roads and footpaths.
The old maxim of "treat people as you'd like to be treated" still applies - on a bike, fat tyres, slim tyres, whatever other kind of tyres ...
Onto something completely different - howabout a thieving octopus that scarpered off with a Go Pro?
Yes, really - at Jervis Bay no less.
A curious young man with the camera on a stick was no match for the curious eight-limbed mollusc. Two snorkellers helped him and picked up some glorious footage in the process. Check it out here.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
