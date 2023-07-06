Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Bicycles, a social menace? One type, yes, in Tasmania

Janine Graham
By Janine Graham
Updated July 6 2023 - 5:00pm, first published 4:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
And if it's petrol-powered in Tasmania - watch it. File picture
And if it's petrol-powered in Tasmania - watch it. File picture

One Australian state has found itself a new social menace: backyard-engineered and unregistered petrol bicycles.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janine Graham

Janine Graham

Illawarra Mercury Deputy Editor

Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.