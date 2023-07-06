Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong cancer survivor's mission to promote life-saving kits

By Luke Costin
Updated July 6 2023 - 6:59pm, first published 6:43pm
Bowel cancer survivor Melahat Kaymak is promoting the use of free screening kits to save lives. (Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS)
Before a screening kit changed the course of Melahat Kaymak's life, it gathered dust on her bathroom shelf for months.

