Some of the best young dancers from across the state showed off their solo acts at the Wollongong Eisteddfod on Thursday.
The Mercury's award-winning photographer Sylvia Liber was invited back stage at the IPAC to capture all the excitement, laughter and nerves.
And she was also out front to shoot them performing a range of genres, including ballet, lyrical, contemporary, broadway, jazz, tap and hip-hop.
Tap here to see more photos from the eisteddfod.
