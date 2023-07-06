A TAFE NSW graduate who recently completed his apprenticeship with HVTC and BlueScope Steel in Wollongong, is one of TAFE NSW's Students of the Year.
Ben Maxwell has capped off his successes by being named TAFE NSW's Innovative Manufacturing, Robotics and Science Student of the Year.
The 22-year-old completed his Certificate III course in Engineering Trade while working as a mechanical trade apprentice with HVTC, hosted at BlueScope. He also completed a Diploma of Engineering.
"It was hard working by day and studying at night, but the teachers were very understanding and they're always there to encourage and support you as you learn," he said.
Ben's teacher Sandra Petersen, who nominated him for the Student of the Year award, said he had made an important contribution throughout his studies.
"Engineering is about teamwork and project work and Ben not only did extremely well for himself, but he also raised the level of the whole group, helping the engineering community by sharing his knowledge with his fellow students," she said.
Ben realised he wanted to progress further in the industry and continued his studies with the aim of progressing to a leadership position.
"Working and studying was a challenge when I first started my apprenticeship, but I love my job and I'm lucky to work with a terrific employer with some really great people," he said.
BlueScope hosts both mechanical and electrical apprentices each year providing the environment for on-the-job training while supporting them through their studies.
BlueScope's Andrew Stirling said the company viewed the arrangement as an entry into a career path into trades, technical, and leadership roles within BlueScope.
"We are thrilled for Ben to receive this award as he has always impressed his supervisors with his skills, determination and tenacity throughout his apprenticeship," he said.
"We look forward to working with Ben and watching him grow and develop in his career."
You can read our stories without having to sign in all the time by downloading the app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.