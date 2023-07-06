Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Wollongong's Ben Maxwell, named one of TAFE NSW's students of the year

By Newsroom
Updated July 6 2023 - 11:20pm, first published 10:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Engineering star Ben Maxwell. Picture supplied
Engineering star Ben Maxwell. Picture supplied

A TAFE NSW graduate who recently completed his apprenticeship with HVTC and BlueScope Steel in Wollongong, is one of TAFE NSW's Students of the Year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.