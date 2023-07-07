Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Lake Heights man fronts Wollongong Local Court after $7m in drugs seized by police

By Newsroom
Updated July 7 2023 - 11:12am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A 56-year-old man arrested at the Lake Heights property has fronted court in relation to more than $7 million worth of prohibited drugs being seized by police.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.