A 56-year-old man arrested at the Lake Heights property has fronted court in relation to more than $7 million worth of prohibited drugs being seized by police.
The man was among seven people charged by police after raids across homes in Sydney's south and south-west.
He appeared in Wollongong Local Court on Thursday on two counts of supply prohibited drug - indictable quantity, knowingly take part in the supply of prohibited drug - indictable quantity, and recklessly deal with proceeds of crime.
He was granted conditional bail and will be back before the court on July 26.
Search warrants also were executed at homes in Parramatta, Fairfield West, and Leppington on Thursday.
During the search warrants, investigators located 6.4kg of methamphetamine, 4.1kg of heroin, 1.5kg of cocaine, 866g of MDMA, more than $200,000 in cash, $18,000 in foreign currency, electronic devices, and an emergency siren.
A short time later, officers stopped a vehicle in Willowdale, where they searched the car and located 1kg of methamphetamine, and $15,000 in cash.
These items were all seized to undergo forensic examination.
Investigators arrested four men at Leppington and Willowdale and they were taken to Narellan Police Station.
Two men, aged 25 and 20, were both charged with five counts of supply prohibited drug - large commercial quantity.
A 19-year-old man was charged with supply prohibited drug - large commercial quantity, supply prohibited drug and deal with proceeds of crime.
The three men appeared before Picton Local Court on Friday, June 30, 2023 where they were formally refused bail to appear before Campbelltown Local Court on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.
A 21-year-old man was issued a court attendance notice, charged with knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime, deal with proceeds of crime and two counts of possess prohibited drug.
He is due to appear before Parramatta Local Court on Friday, August 18, 2023.
Following further inquiries, investigators executed search warrants at properties in Sylvania, Woolooware and Sylvania Waters about 6.40am on Thursday.
During the search warrants, officers located and seized 160g of methamphetamine, 470g MDMA, almost $100,000 in cash, electronic devices and documentation.
A 30-year-old man was arrested at Sylvania and a 28-year-old woman was arrested at Woolooware. They were both taken to Sutherland Police Station.
He was charged with supplying a prohibited drug - commercial quantity, and recklessly dealing with proceeds of crime
She was charged with two counts of supplying a prohibited drug - commercial quantity, recklessly deal with proceeds of crime, and eight counts of failing to comply digital evidence access order direction.
They were both were refused bail to appear at Sutherland Local Court on Friday, July 7.
