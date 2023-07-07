Adam Zampa is gearing up for the next chapter in his Big Bash League career, with the Warilla junior swapping green for red this summer.
The leg-spinner on Thursday inked a deal with the Melbourne Renegades after departing from cross-town rivals the Stars as part of a player swap with wicketkeeper Sam Harper.
The 31-year-old arrives at the franchise with 99 Big Bash games next to his name. He began his BBL career a decade ago at the Thunder and then moved to the Strikers, before he joined the Stars ahead of their 2014/15 campaign.
Zampa has also become a regular in Australia's short-ball set-up, playing 79 One-Day Internationals and 72 Twenty20 matches.
The spinner said he was now ready for a fresh opportunity with the Renegades.
"Making a cross-town move is always going to raise some interest. It was a difficult decision, but I felt like it was the right time of my career to make a move," Zampa said.
"The Renegades were a pretty natural fit for me, as well as having close friends in the squad and I really enjoy my time in Melbourne over summer and love playing at Marvel Stadium.
"The way that they've been building up the list has been pretty exciting, there's a really good blend of experience with some talented young players - hopefully I can play a part in their growth too.
"I'm sure the move will add a little bit more spice to the Melbourne derby, we had two pretty good games last year and I'm sure it'll be the same again with a bit of player movement."
Cricket Australia earlier this week confirmed the schedule for the 2023/24 BBL season, with the revamped competition to get under way in early December.
The Renegades will kick off their campaign against the Sixers on December 8.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
