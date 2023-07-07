Illawarra Mercury
Warilla junior Adam Zampa inks contract with Melbourne Renegades

By Joshua Bartlett
Updated July 7 2023 - 10:57am, first published 10:05am
Warilla junior and Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa has joined the Renegades. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos
Adam Zampa is gearing up for the next chapter in his Big Bash League career, with the Warilla junior swapping green for red this summer.

