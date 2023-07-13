Flaunting and luxury interiors

House of the Week
Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Car 2
Enjoy a tree change without moving to the country.
This spectacular home with grand interiors is peacefully located amid leafy surrounds on a spacious 1751sqm in a blue-chip locale of Balgownie.
"A spacious feel throughout, with room for everyone and everything," lead agent Sarah Ward of Stone Real Estate Wollongong said.
"The classic history of the home include clinker bricks from The Rocks while the large land allotment backs onto rainforest - this is perfect for the kids to explore.
"The home, surrounded by quality homes and good neighbours, has a serene backdrop of the escarpment and ocean views from the deck.
"Also plenty of light throughout with big windows bringing nature in."
Coupled with luxury design and chic executive finishes throughout, the mesmerising split-level build offers a flexible family layout.
This includes multiple living/entertaining areas, formal dining and many captivating outdoor spaces.
The exposed brick feature walls, high raked ceilings and beautiful polished wood floors are just some of the features.
"Recent renovations have bee done to bathrooms and kitchen with a stone waterfall benchtop. It has just been painted throughout with new tiling to entryway and downstairs.
"The timber flooring has just been resanded and repolished in a matt finish while a new fireplace was installed in the past 12 months."
The large main bathroom has a relaxing jet spa and there is a downstairs laundry/kitchenette option with an adjacent shower room and bedroom.
Other extras include CCTV, underhouse storage and a single carport.
Resting on a superb north-facing deck facing a peaceful leafy outlook, the home is within easy distance of Balgownie Public School and about two minutes in the car from the village.
"This home would appeal to large families needing space for the kids or an executive couple wanting to be established in a blue chip street and suburb as well as work from home people wanting to get out of the city," Sarah added.
Inspect soon, as this is an exclusive lifestyle offering close to shops and cafes, beaches, CBD buses and the M1.
