Volkanovski locked and loaded to defend UFC featherweight title

Alexander Volkanovski believes he's ready for anything - both mentally and physically - as he prepares to defend his UFC featherweight strap against Yair Rodriguez on Sunday (AEDT).
The fight will headline UFC 290 in Las Vegas and sees the Wollongong product gear up for his fifth world featherweight title defence.
It is the first time that Volkanovski has entered the octagon since stepping up a division to take on lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in February. Since that defeat, the 34-year-old has spoken openly about wanting a rematch, saying "it's not going to look good for his legacy if he doesn't fight me".
However, Volkanovski's focus for now remains solely on fighting Rodriguez, who ascended to interim champion with victory over Josh Emmett at UFC 284. The Mexican surprise packet is best known for his explosive kicking ability, with Rodriguez being a blackbelt in taekwondo.
In his fight preparation, Volkanovski enlisted the services of 11-time taekwondo world champion Carl van Roon.
Volkanovski told reporters at the UFC 290 press conference on Friday (AEDT) that he was well prepared to counter Rodriquez's attacks.
"He looked great (in his last fight). He's got a lot of threats and he looked great against Josh Emmett, but I'm not Josh Emmett. I'm the champion of this division and I'm going to show that on Saturday night," he said.
"He's definitely unpredictable, you're never going to get someone who can emulate Yair Rodriguez. But you can get some of the best guys (in training camp) who do very similar things and you mix those training partners up to give you those looks.
"My training camp was perfect, I brought in the right guys and I'm very thankful for that. And I get to show everyone the work that we put in and what we're made of."
Volkanovski - who boasts a remarkable 25-2 UFC career record - looked very comfortable as he answered a series of questions at Friday's press conference.
The Illawarra fighter was more than happy to share the spotlight with five other Australians - including former middleweight champion Rob Whittaker - who are also on the UFC 290 undercard.
"It just shows you how big the sport is getting over in Australia. It's international fight week and it shows you how much this sport is growing, and it's only up from here for the UFC and mixed martial arts. There's going to be a lot of guys who are pumped to make a statement this weekend, and I can't wait to finish it with a bang," Volkanovski said.
"For me, it's about just being myself. I have been myself through this whole process but it was tricky to be comfortable and confident that way. But now, I am myself and do my thing, and go with my emotions.
"I'm pretty experienced with it all now. And I enjoy it, I'll enjoy Vegas and enjoy the cracking fights that will happen this weekend."
