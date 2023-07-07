Hundreds of mourners have gathered on Friday to celebrate the life of Albion Park boy Gervis Wililo.
Mates from the teen's beloved Stingrays Rugby League Club, his school Albion Park High School, and friends and family have packed Kiama Pavilion for the memorial service.
The 13-year-old died suddenly on June 16, not far from his family's home in Albion Park, and it lead to an outpouring of grief from the community.
Gervis believed in God and loved his footy, mourners have been told.
The service program has a poem written by his mother Emily King called The Great Football Field in the Sky, which features an illustration of the player who wore the number 12 jersey.
The Great Football Field in the Sky by Emily King
You got the call up bub
Off the bench and up you went,
Just like that
No time for goodbyes
Our hearts are hurting but you're
Up there Shining
Under the floodlights of
The Great Footy Field in the Sky.
I went to watch the boys play today
They did you proud bub
Played with your heart and restraint
Gee there were some terrible calls
But they rose above
Like you always did
They were down at half time but
Matt told them to dig deep and think of you
Then, almost as if your spirit wove magic
Between the paddock and the heavens
And just like that
There were goose steps and fends
Off loads and hit ups and
WHAM
The smashed them bub!
We embraced and shook hands
They did you proud
They sang your team song so loud
I'm sure I heard you joining in
Then I waited
And I just kept waiting
Waiting for you to come out of the sheds
But you didn't come
Help us in the waiting little one
Help us to laugh when we think of your face
Your silly selfies and quirky voices
Your impeccable fashion
And heart of a lion
Astounding kindness
More to come.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.