Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra League grand final rivals ready to renew hostilities

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated July 7 2023 - 12:05pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Collegians skipper Blake Phillips in action in last year's grand final against Wests. Picture by Anna Warr.
Collegians skipper Blake Phillips in action in last year's grand final against Wests. Picture by Anna Warr.

Collegians are hard enough to beat at the best of times, but when the reigning premiers are in a vengeful mood they become an even tougher prospect.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.