What's that flaming ball in the sky? Meteor seen from the Illawarra

By Newsroom
Updated July 7 2023 - 12:09pm, first published 11:30am
Dash cam footage of the meteor over the east coast on Thursday night. Picture posted on Australian Meteor Reports.
A handful of Illawarra residents were treated to the spectacular sight of a bright green fireball streaking across the sky on Thursday night.

