Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

How does the Wollongong Wolves' point score this year compare to last?

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated July 7 2023 - 2:58pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Wolves have now played 22 matches this NPL NSW season, the same amount as last season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.