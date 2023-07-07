The Wolves have now played 22 matches this NPL NSW season, the same amount as last season.
A different format was implemented for the 2023 than what was seen before in the state competition, with 30 games deployed with no finals and one automatic and one playoff relegation spot.
In the past it has been 22 games, with the top five making finals and the bottom side being relegated.
Four more teams were also added in 2023, growing from 12 to 16 clubs.
Players like Tomas Butkovic, Ethan Beaven, Jake Trew, Alex Masciovecchio and Harrison Buesnel are all in their early twenties and have been mainstays at various times in the opening 22 fixtures.
Walter Scott, Chris McStay, Samuel Riak are also in their mid-20s. Carney has also given debuts to youngsters Damon Gray and Ben Giason.
In 2022, the side amounted 20 points in 22 fixtures with four wins. This season: 28 wins, seven victories.
A range of factors affected the low points tally in the season prior. Wet weather caused training sessions to be cancelled and re-located.
But since Carney has come into the helm, he has refreshed the team with a young, hungry side and despite inconsistent results, they have accumulated more points than the squad proceeding them.
They will begin the final stretch of the season on Saturday away to the high-flying Mariners, who have flown up the ladder into seventh after three straight wins.
But the side will be confident of a victory after beating the team 3-0 in Wollongong earlier in the campaign.
After a disappointing 2-1 loss against St George at Albert Butler last round, Wollongong will be hungry to make amends after a solid run of three matches unbeaten in the prior games, including a huge 4-0 victory against title contenders Rockdale.
Kickoff for Saturday's match is 3pm at Pluim Park.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
