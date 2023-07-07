Champion Cougars chasing special piece of silverware

Corrimal has picked up its share of trophies in its years in women's footy, but Cougars veteran Tammy Fletcher said claiming the title in the inaugural Southern Corridor competition would be the most significant piece of silverware in the crowded cabinet.
Fletcher skippered the Cougars to a three-peat of Illawarra League titles between 2016-18, knocking off fellow powerhouse Helensburgh in all three deciders.
It was as fierce as rivalries get, but the new competition running from the Shire all the way down the South Coast this season has been a "breath of fresh air" following a decade dominated by the Corrimal-Helensburgh duopoly.
"It's definitely been a journey from the competitions that we've come through over the last 10 years and how we've evolved," Fletcher said.
"We're going up to the Sutherland Shire and as far down as Milton-Ulladulla. for our games. It's been fantastic, coming from an Illawarra-based competition for so many years, that we get to expand outside of that.
"When you look back on the Corrimal-Helensburgh years, we'd probably play each other five or six times a season and we did that over multiple years back to back.
"This year, just jumping out there not knowing what players are coming at you has been a new learning curve and a really good experience. The level of skill has definitely grown over the last couple of years, there's semi-professional girls out there playing club footy these days.
"It's been good and it's tough. It's been really hard work, but it's a good hard."
Hard is an understatement heading toward a ruthless finals cut that will see 10 teams squeezed into four post-season berths, with just two wins currently separating first and seventh.
The Cougars are currently 6-1 heading into Saturday's wet-weather make-up clash with Penshurst RSL at Ziems Park and are well within reach of the ultimate prize heading down the stretch of the regular season.
Fletcher makes no secret of the fact that's what her side is eyeing, but it remains on the periphery of a tight finals race.
"You talk about the cherry on top, [a premiership] would be the icing and the cherries on top," she said.
"That's our plan. We're sitting in a great position and we've got a lot of strengths across our team to make it that far, but with how close the top six is, and how hard the games are week in and week out, we just need to focus on getting through one game at a time.
"The grand final is what we'd all like to aspire to but, however we finish the season, I will just be absolutely stoked because I've got a great bunch of girls and I've got a couple of teammates I've played with over the last 14 years that are on a comeback this year just to see us off.
"We'd definitely like to go out there with all the cherries, but I'm just happy being around the girls and just seeing where the comp has come to to this point.
"We've got a really strong Southern Corridor comp with 10 teams in it and that's been the best part. We've hopefully now created those pathways for the young girls to come through and keep that competition strong."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
