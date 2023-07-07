Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Champion Cougars chasing special piece of silverware

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated July 7 2023 - 12:41pm, first published 11:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tammy Fletcher celebrates Corrimal's third straight Illawarra League premiership in 2018. Picture by Adam McLean
Tammy Fletcher celebrates Corrimal's third straight Illawarra League premiership in 2018. Picture by Adam McLean

Corrimal has picked up its share of trophies in its years in women's footy, but Cougars veteran Tammy Fletcher said claiming the title in the inaugural Southern Corridor competition would be the most significant piece of silverware in the crowded cabinet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.