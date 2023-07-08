A Bellambi crim who facilitated the supply of almost 10 kilograms of cannabis and received his own drugs as payment will remain locked up until at least March next year.
Joshua Dendulk was arrested in December 2021 after Australian Federal Police began investigating criminal networks on an encrypted messaging app, AN0M.
The FBI developed the app in 2018, allowing detectives to monitor activity like drug supply in real time.
Dendulk's AN0M profile was under the username '1111' and on April 12, 2021, he received a message from a user named 'Big Bat' saying, "these r ready if u r (sic)" with a picture attached showing a bag of cannabis.
Dendulk replied, "I'll be coming Sunday or Monday, my driver got community service on weekend and I got court tomorrow".
Investigators tracked the message sent from a location consistent with Dendulk's Bellambi address.
A few weeks later, Big Bat asked Dendulk what drugs he needed, to which Dendulk replied "whatever you can do".
Big Bat responded the next day, saying: "it's OK my bro I'll get you 10 pound and 10 okers (ounces) ... 55k will be OK I'll pay the rest".
The pair locked in a time and Dendulk picked up 223 grams of meth and four kilograms of cannabis at Bernie Way, Green Valley from another AN0M user named 'Rusty' who was waiting for him in a white van.
Another delivery was organised on May 21, 2021 when Dendulk messaged Big Bat saying he missed him and he was "ready to go another 10 green my brother".
Dendulk also complained that his earlier-imposed bail curfew made it hard to pick up the product, but Big Bat reassured his "beautiful brother" they would work out a time.
Dendulk responded "Eetswa my brother got 30000 here now, by ten thinking 40000 my brother" when discussing their next pick up.
On May 31, 2021, police were carrying out surveillance when they spotted a white Commodore picking up a white package from a white van.
Officers followed the Commodore which stopped at a service station. They arrested a man, who disclosed there was cannabis in the car for "Josh" but refused to provide a last name.
Police seized and tested 10 resealable plastic bags full of green leaf, later tested and confirmed to be 4.44 kilograms of cannabis leaf.
Meantime Dendulk messaged Big Bat and said "brother my bloke got pinched on the way home".
Dendulk has remained in custody since his arrest in December 2021, and previously pleaded guilty to two counts of supplying an indictable amount of a prohibited drug.
He was sentenced at Wollongong District Court on Wednesday, and explained to Judge Andrew Haesler that he facilitated drug drop-offs to earn drugs as payment to fuel his daily own addiction.
Judge Haesler acknowledged the hardships Dendulk faced on remand, including not being able to access anti-psychotic medication or grief counselling after the loss of his girlfriend last year.
"To be locked in a small cell with another person for 140 days means they still have to eat and excrete in the same room as others," Judge Haesler said.
"For a person whose mental health is not robust to be locked up in such conditions is a significant additional punishment."
The court heard of Dendulk's strong family support, however Judge Haesler remained guarded as "that support has been with him his whole life and he has continued the use and abuse of drugs".
Dendulk was handed a three-year and four-month jail term, backdated to December 2021.
A non-parole period of two years and one month was fixed, making him eligible for release in March next year.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.