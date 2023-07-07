Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Health

New Fairy Meadow ambulance station construction work to start

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated July 7 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 3:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local paramedics, NSW Ambulance Superintendent Paul Edwards, Planning Minister Paul Scully, Health Minister Ryan Park, Health Infrastructure executive director Amanda Bock and UOW deputy vice chancellor Professor David Currow join others in turning the first sods on the site of the new Fairy Meadow ambulance station.
Local paramedics, NSW Ambulance Superintendent Paul Edwards, Planning Minister Paul Scully, Health Minister Ryan Park, Health Infrastructure executive director Amanda Bock and UOW deputy vice chancellor Professor David Currow join others in turning the first sods on the site of the new Fairy Meadow ambulance station.

Wollongong will have a new base for paramedics early next year, with construction work set to start on the new Fairy Meadow station.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.