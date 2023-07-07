Wollongong will have a new base for paramedics early next year, with construction work set to start on the new Fairy Meadow station.
The station, located at the University of Wollongong's Innovation Campus, will house 24 full-time paramedics.
Health Minister and Keira MP Ryan Park said the location was chosen through an analysis of triple-0 calls and ambulance response times, as well as considering what was available in the northern suburbs and the area's population.
He said it was recognised that an improvement in ambulance response times was needed, and part of addressing that was putting ambulances and paramedics in the right places.
"It's strategically located to the north but close to the centre, close to the hospital, able to get onto major arterial roads quickly and efficiently," Mr Park said.
He acknowledged the "enormous pressure" the Wollongong Hospital emergency department was under and said there was "no point just having ambulance stations if there's problems up at the hospital".
Mr Park said he had again met with Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District chief executive officer Margot Mains and NSW Health secretary Susan Pearce to discuss the issue.
"We know that we need to continue to roll out importantly reforms such as reducing the amount of aged care and those with disability in our hospitals, and move them out of our acute hospitals into more appropriate settings," he said, adding federal MP for Cunningham, Alison Byrnes, was also working on the issue.
Mr Park said he was focused on reducing bed block at the hospital by opening alternatives to the emergency department, such as virtual care and urgent care clinics, and through staffing reforms.
NSW Ambulance Illawarra Shoalhaven zone Superintendent Paul Edwards said the 24 paramedics set to work out of the new station had already been allocated to it.
"They're working out of Bulli currently and they put out an extra two crews on day shift and afternoon shift, and two on night shift," Superintendent Edwards said.
"They eagerly await the opening of this brand-new facility."
Mr Park said the station would be developed in partnership with UOW to make it as sustainable as possible through the use of such elements as solar power.
"There's a strong connection here in the way that we'll be able to deliver this building and this facility in a more sustainable manner," Planning Minister and Wollongong MP Paul Scully said.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
