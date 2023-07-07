Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

'Not very artistic': Koen Thwaite sentenced for graffiti on Helensburgh Railway Station

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated July 7 2023 - 6:15pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Koen Thwaite - scaffolder by day, graffiti artist by night. Picture by ACM.
Koen Thwaite - scaffolder by day, graffiti artist by night. Picture by ACM.

A scaffolder with a penchant for graffitiing northern Illawarra train stations has failed to impress a magistrate with his spray painting skills.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.