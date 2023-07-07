A scaffolder with a penchant for graffitiing northern Illawarra train stations has failed to impress a magistrate with his spray painting skills.
"It wasn't very artistic really, you were just signing your name," Magistrate Claire Girotto told Koen Thwaite on Friday.
"If you want to do street art, there's other places to do it ... I hope you've grown up."
Thwaite, 23, was supposed to be abiding by a 9pm curfew under the terms of earlier-imposed bail conditions when he was seen strolling towards Helensburgh station with an unknown co-accused about 11pm in March last year.
CCTV then captured Thwaite spray painting large murals on the walls which included his tags 'SONKS' and 'SBK'.
Thwaite struck again when he was seen hanging around Helensburgh train station about 9.30pm on November 25 before he climbed a fence with an unknown co-accused.
The pair were caught on CCTV spray painting a retaining wall which faces the station's platform and fled about half an hour later. Investigators also found the same tags on several surrounding rock surfaces.
Detectives began investigating the 'SONKS' and 'SBK' tags after they continued to pop up across multiple stations.
The following month, officers searched Thwait's Helenburgh address and found the clothing he was wearing in the CCTV footage, sketch books containing his signature tags - which were also painted on his bedroom mirror and bin.
Police also uncovered two sets of .22 calibre ammunition and a credit card knife.
Thwaite was sentenced at Wollongong Local Court on Friday after he pleaded guilty to two counts of damaging property in company and one count each of possessing ammunition and possessing a weapon without a permit.
Defence lawyer Ben Hart said Thwaite had since grown out of his graffiti habit.
Magistrate Girotto noted a $1100 compensation order was previously made before sentencing to a two-year community corrections order, with supervision.
He must also pay $800 in fines for the weapons offences.
The court heard Thwaite will face Sutherland Local Court next week for similar matters.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.